Why subscribe?

A $10 per month SafeBlood Substack subscription gives you more than a newsletter. It gives you access, insight, and protection.

As a paid subscriber, you receive full access to all SafeBlood publications, including in-depth analysis, original research, and exclusive commentary from Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD, focused on blood safety, medical ethics, and informed consent.

In addition, your subscription automatically enrolls you as a full SafeBlood member, granting you access to our blood donor matching services, connecting recipients with non–mRNA-vaccinated donors where available.

Your membership includes:

Unlimited access to all current and archived Substack publications

Deep-dive research and expert analysis from Dr. Clinton Ohlers

Priority updates on blood safety, donor choice, and policy developments

Automatic enrollment in SafeBlood’s blood matching network

Support for the ongoing work to protect medical freedom and a safe global blood supply

This subscription is designed to inform, empower, and protect you—while directly supporting the infrastructure needed to preserve blood donor choice for everyone.

Join today and be part of a growing global network committed to informed consent and ethical healthcare.

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