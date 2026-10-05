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Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the Architecture of Control with Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD
A Conversation with Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD, on the Dark Tetrad, Mass Conformity, and the Essential Role of Medical Dissent
Oct 5
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
52
7
12
EXCLUSIVE FULL INTERVIEW: Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the Architecture of Control with Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD
Part One: Understanding Psychopathic Authoritarianism
Oct 5
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
3
3
September 2026
BLOODLINES BRIEF: When Every Vaccine Becomes an mRNA Vaccine
Why Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s warning matters for the blood supply
Sep 29
36
4
10
The Suppression of Monoclonal Antibodies and the Weaponization of Justice
A Conversation with Dr. Ron Elfenbein on Therapeutic Suppression, Regulatory Capture, and How “The Process Is the Punishment”
Sep 19
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
28
4
7
Exclusive Full Interview: The Suppression of Monoclonal Antibodies and the Weaponization of Justice with Dr. Ron Elfenbein
Thank you for being a paid subscriber and SafeBlood member. The full interview below (broken into two parts) with Dr.
Sep 19
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
4
2
BREAKING: Two New Studies Link Blood Transfusions and mRNA Vaccine Injury
Landmark Research Raises Alarm Over Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination of the Blood Supply
Sep 12
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
164
41
93
August 2026
SafeBlood: A Safety Net for Pregnant Mothers
An interview with Dr. James Thorp, MD (OB/GYN)
Aug 11
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
42
14
15
24:23
Blood Safety, Pregnancy, and Medical Ethics: An In-Depth Conversation with Dr. James Thorp
Join Dr.
Aug 11
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
7
1
1:43:05
July 2026
The Story Behind SafeBlood
How One Idea Became a Global Movement for Blood Transparency, Patient Choice, and Informed Consent
Jul 30
50
8
6
58:25
BLOODLINES BRIEF: A National Blood Shortage... But Not at SafeBlood
What the latest blood shortage headlines reveal about our national blood supply and why building parallel systems has never been more important.
Jul 18
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
48
72
11
Netflix's 'Crisis' — Corruption, Death, and the University-Pharma-Industrial Complex
The film Crisis (2021), now streaming on Netflix, brilliantly depicts the corruption and institutional capture that is transforming America’s leading…
Jul 11
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
35
8
12
June 2026
Idaho: The Tip of the Spear
Securing Blood Freedom and Opening the Door for Patient Choice Nationwide
Jun 17
•
R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
34
8
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