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September 2026

BLOODLINES BRIEF: When Every Vaccine Becomes an mRNA Vaccine
Why Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s warning matters for the blood supply
The Suppression of Monoclonal Antibodies and the Weaponization of Justice
A Conversation with Dr. Ron Elfenbein on Therapeutic Suppression, Regulatory Capture, and How “The Process Is the Punishment”
  R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
Exclusive Full Interview: The Suppression of Monoclonal Antibodies and the Weaponization of Justice with Dr. Ron Elfenbein
Thank you for being a paid subscriber and SafeBlood member. The full interview below (broken into two parts) with Dr.
  R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD
BREAKING: Two New Studies Link Blood Transfusions and mRNA Vaccine Injury
Landmark Research Raises Alarm Over Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Contamination of the Blood Supply
  R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD

August 2026

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June 2026

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