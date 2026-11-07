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Nikki Florio's avatar
Nikki Florio
14h

Thanks for this important work.

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Connie Bishop's avatar
Connie Bishop
14h

I receive plasma infusion monthly for an immune deficiency disease. I will die without it. How would being a member of safe blood help me?

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