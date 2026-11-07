For today’s post, we set out to confirm or debunk a rumor that’s been circulating online. It goes something like this: “Did you know 80% of blood donations are wasted and sold to the cosmetics industry?”

A source that seemed to be often referenced was the documentary “Blood Business: New Cannibalism; Plasma Industry; Investigative Documentary”. It was posted to YouTube by the Moconomy channel in August 2023. The film itself is a 52-minute Swiss investigation from 2017 by journalists Marie Maurisse and François Pilet, directed by Pierre Monnard. It first aired on the European channel Arte as Le business du sang.

Here is what we found:

The 80% is real, but it’s plasma mostly sold to drugmakers, with a small minority sold to cosmetics companies. In Switzerland, about 80% of the plasma from volunteer donations is sold to pharmaceutical companies. It isn’t whole blood, and only a small amount goes into beauty products.

It isn’t “wasted.” The drugmakers turn that plasma into expensive medicines, some of them lifesaving, and often disclose to donors in the fine print of the intake forms.

A separate, smaller stream does reach cosmetics. Some donated platelets, and the plasma they’re stored in, end up in luxury skincare sold in the U.S. No one publishes how much, and nothing suggests it’s anywhere near 80%.

The bigger danger is paid donors. Money gives them a reason to lie.

The 80% Nobody Mentions

According to the film, only about 20% of the plasma from Swiss Red Cross donations goes to hospital patients. The other 80% is sold to the pharmaceutical industry. In 2017, that came to 64,000 litres, 80% of it to CSL Behring, at about 100 francs a litre. Swiss hospitals paid 523.

The Red Cross says that selling the plasma beats throwing it away. But donors weren’t the ones choosing, and when the story aired, they were shocked.

Plasma: Where the Real Supply Comes From

Most of the world’s plasma comes from paid American donors at for-profit centers, which the film says are clustered in the poorest neighborhoods. A hidden camera shows rows of people hooked to machines, “strongly reminiscent of an industrial dairy farm,” as one reviewer put it.

One man lives on $225 a month and sells his plasma twice a week to get by. Others say it’s easy to pass screening with conditions that should disqualify them, because nobody checks the answers on the touchscreen questionnaire.

The model is simple: buy plasma cheaply in America, refine it, and sell the medicines at a high price. The film names the companies that control the plasma market: Octapharma, CSL Behring, Grifols and Baxter. Baxter’s plasma business is now part of Takeda.

From Blood Bank to Beauty Counter

The rumor gets the number wrong, but not the idea. Donated human platelets, and the plasma they’re stored in, are going into high-end skincare in the U.S. We found three brands:

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Young Goose sells a $285 serum called Vampire Exosomes that lists “Human Platelet Extract,” made from “ethically screened human platelet lysate collected in the United States.” It doesn’t say whether the platelets came from blood banks.

Who sells the platelets? No single company controls them. In the U.S., platelets are collected by nonprofit blood centers, and the American Red Cross alone collects about 40% of volunteer blood. Platelets keep for only a few days, so one European supplier estimates 5% to 20% go unused. That expired supply has buyers beyond skincare. Lab-supply firms such as Mill Creek Life Sciences, another Mayo Clinic spinout, and Germany’s PL BioScience turn expired donor platelets into “human platelet lysate,” a growth serum for research labs and cell-therapy makers. The San Diego Blood Bank makes and sells its own. A 2017 patent application even claims cosmetic uses for lysate made from expired platelets “instead of discarding them.”

Source: The Guardian, 2017

Donated plasma has been sold as anti-aging, too. From 2016 to 2019, a startup called Ambrosia charged $8,000 a liter to infuse older customers with plasma from donors aged 16 to 25. The plasma was bought from blood banks, including one in South Texas that stopped selling after reporters called. Ambrosia halted treatments when the FDA warned against them.

What about the rest of the world? Most major markets ban human-derived ingredients in cosmetics outright. That includes the EU, China, and Brazil and its Mercosur partners. The U.S. has no ban at all, and cosmetics need no FDA approval before they’re sold.

When you gave platelets to help a cancer patient, did anyone tell you they might end up in a $285 face serum?

What Happens to a Donation: The Numbers

Red cells mostly reach patients. In 2021, about 91% of U.S. red cell units collected were transfused (National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey).

Plasma is where the money is. Unused plasma from blood donations can be sold to drugmakers. Still, about 85% of plasma for medicines comes from paid plasma centers (Marketing Research Bureau), and 59% of plasma-drug sales are immunoglobulin.

Immunoglobulin drives the industry: companies collect as much plasma as they can sell as immunoglobulin. Immunoglobulins are antibodies, the proteins your immune system makes to fight infections. Drugmakers pool plasma from thousands of donors, extract those antibodies and sell them as IVIG (by IV) or SCIG (under the skin). Many of these medicines are lifesaving, and people with immune disorders and hemophilia depend on them.

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When Donors Are Paid, the Truth Has a Price

Screening depends on honest answers, and money changes the answers.

In a large U.S. survey, repeat blood donors who said cash would encourage them were 75% more likely to have a risk they hadn’t reported. In other words, to lie on the screening form, risking the health of the ultimate recipient. In Lithuania, first-time paid donations carried infection markers at nearly three times the rate of first-time unpaid donations: 2.86 versus 0.97 per 100. A review of 28 data sets spanning more than 30 years found that paid donors still have higher rates of infectious disease markers.

Paid plasma donors in Missouri told a reporter it’s easy to lie to the screening kiosk. “It’s just yes or no questions. There’s nothing to back it up.”

The industry says testing and processing catch what screening misses. But a test can only catch what it’s designed to look for.

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Why This Matters to SafeBlood

We’re sometimes accused of profiting from our donors because we don’t pay them. Here’s why we don’t.

Payment creates an incentive to lie. Our paid members put immense faith in our donor members’ word that they are mRNA-free. We know of no test that can confirm it. It rests entirely on the donor’s honesty.

The moment we put a price on that answer, we give someone a reason to shade it. Donor members give because they believe in what we do, not for a paycheck. That’s what makes their word worth trusting.

Transparency for the donor and choice for the patient aren’t radical ideas. They’re the minimum.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

Watch the film, share this post with one person who gives blood, and help us build a system where donors and patients both get the full story.

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If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

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