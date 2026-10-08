“I remember it like it was yesterday. The first time I saw mRNA blood under a darkfield microscope, I thought, ‘I can’t imagine how to ever get rid of the junk I saw in this live blood analysis.’ Not only did it look like the blood I had seen in terminally ill patients, but it also contained strange, never-before-seen objects. This impression led to the creation of SafeBlood because I realized it was an emergency situation.” — Dr. Georg Della Pietra, founder of SafeBlood

That moment at the microscope is where SafeBlood began. Today it is a donor network that connects patients with compatible directed donors in more than 50 countries.

A Question We Hear Often

Once people find SafeBlood, the next question comes quickly:

“It’s great that you created a way to connect with non-mRNA blood donors. But what do you advise for blood health in general? And how do I recover from the natural and synthetic spike proteins I’m exposed to every day?”

We want you to know the effort we’ve gone to in creating resources to help you help yourself in your health journey, but let’s be clear: SafeBlood is a blood donor registry, not a medical company, so we don’t advise anything. What we can do is show you places to start looking. SafeBlood International has curated the resources in one place so you can research this subject easily.

Treatment protocols by author and organization

Treatment Protocols

What You’ll Find There

This page is a library, not a prescription. It lists nearly 20 physicians, researchers and organizations, arranged alphabetically, each with a link to their protocol and a short, candid comment from SafeBlood International. Highlights include:

- Spike-protein-focused protocols that are easy to follow, from the FLCCC Alliance, the World Council for Health and Dr. Peter McCullough.

- Comprehensive programs from Dr. Ariyana Love, Dr. Andrew Rallis, and Dr. Paul Marik’s patient webinar on React19

- Practitioners with long clinical experience treating vaccine injury, including Dr. Ralf Tillenburg’s specialist practice in Düsseldorf and the German physicians’ association MWGFD, whose honorary chairman is Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi.

- Patient-built protocols, including the story of Katharina Koenig, who was severely injured and has recovered using her own program.

- Protocols thought to raise hemoglobin naturally written by SafeBlood members, which might reduce the chance that you’ll need a transfusion at all.

Around the protocols, the site also points you to blood diagnostics, so you can test before and after a treatment cycle, and a search for medical partners to help you find a practitioner to work with.

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Read It Like a Scientist

What sets this page apart is its honesty. We don’t try to pretend there’s one magic herb. We share plainly that what works for one person may not work for another. We warn that some protocols conflict with each other, and that chlorine dioxide in particular can cause serious harm if used improperly. We also identify approaches that SafeBlood does not recommend.

This is the same principle behind everything we do. Science progresses through inquiry, experience, and experimentation. Nobody can make an informed choice from a single data point. You need the full range of options, the warnings that go with them, and a qualified practitioner of your own choosing to help you weigh them.

None of this is medical advice. Talk to a health professional before you start any protocol.

Your Blood, Your Choice

Dr. Georg Della Pietra saw an emergency, and he didn’t wait for someone else to act. Members in more than 50 countries have since joined him, building a network that gives patients a real choice about what enters their bloodstream.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

Explore the resources, share this post with one person who has asked you the same question, and help us grow the network that makes that choice possible by supporting our movement, while giving yourself the peace of mind of knowing we’re here when you need us most. As always, directed donations take time, so we recommend submitting a proactive donor request as soon as you become a SafeBlood member so you can know who your donors are BEFORE you need them.

SafeBlood

A Fail From the Field: We Need Donors in New York!

O+ is the most common blood type in the USA (50+ percent).

Last week, we received an urgent request from a member in Long Island who needs five units for an upcoming heart surgery.

We sent him every compatible donor in metro NYC and on Long Island. He attempted to contact them all.

As of yesterday, only one was lined up to donate. Two others had replied but could not donate because of medical reasons (high blood pressure medication, etc.).

The Lessons:

If you are a SafeBlood Donor member, we appreciate you and don’t charge you because you are performing a valuable service, but remember, the SafeBlood Donor pledge says that you are eligible to donate and will respond if called on in an emergency. This is serious, and someone’s life may be on the line. Please be responsive.

Maybe you signed up to donate for altruistic reasons, but can’t actually donate. We appreciate you, but when the rubber meets the road, learning that you can’t donate takes up valuable time, weakens the integrity of our registry, and puts our members seeking a transfusion at risk. If this is you, please remove yourself from our donor registry and consider supporting us by becoming a paid member instead of a donor member. It allows you to receive precious blood when you need it, and helps us be of service by matching recipients with real, eligible donors. And of course, please recruit some of your friends who who are mRNA free and can donate to become potential donors in our registry! New York happens to be a big “blue” hole for us, even though it’s one of the most populist states in the Union. If you live in New York or especially Long Island, and are mRNA free, please consider signing up as a donor. It’s free, and your fellow New Yorkers need you!

Facing surgery or a delivery?

Need a donor? SafeBlood can help you find a compatible directed donor.

Need A Donor?

Become a SafeBlood Member

Upgrade to become a paid substack subscriber today and we will email you your free pass to full SafeBlood membership. Concerned what might happen to you if you need medical care and are unconscious? Immediately get access to our medical advance directive and digital membership card that connects to your emergency medical ID so medical professionals know your exact wishes ($2000 value):

Be sure to fill out your account details in Safeblood.com (especially blood type) or we can’t perform our valuable service.

Support our valuable work of protecting the blood supply by donating to SafeBlood Foundation. As an approved 501©3, donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

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