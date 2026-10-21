It it great when we get to share wonderful news! And, in the Health Freedom Movement, it is important to celebrate the wins! Today, we are announcing a big one:

Kenlee is home.

She is eight years old now, and she is back in her own bed, surrounded by the family that fought relentlessly for 827 days to secure her release.

Readers of this substack may remember our reporting on this case in February in my interview on Steve Kirsch’s VSRF Live and with attorney Tom Renz on his show.

This is a real case where SafeBlood members helped right a great wrong by making SafeBlood’s advocacy possible through paying memberships. We recognize that fact and are deeply grateful for your joining us in this fight!

Paving the Way to Victory

In February of this year, filmmaker and journalist John Davidson, a longtime friend of SafeBlood made our team aware of Joy and Kenlee’s harrowing story. John’ work focused media attention on the case through appearances on OAN, the Tom Renz show, and others, with Renz taking the story to Dr. Drew’s show. Freedom Counsel attorneys Brian Festa and current Florida gubernatorial candidate Rachel Rodriguez championed the family’s cause.

John and I traveled to Milton Florida for a vigil Davidson had organized at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse the day of Joy’s hearing for her daughter’s return. Dr. James Thorp, MD led off the rally with prayer and a rousing speech, followed by speeches by myself, John Davidson, Rachel Rodriguez and others.

There was a wonderful turn out of supporters that was also heartbreaking in its own way. So many had stories of their own children’s medical kidnappings, usually through medical misdiagnoses of an uncommon disease reported by medical staff as abuse. My wife and I had personal experience with this through friends whose children were taken for two years because of a rare condition in one that produced bruising. Doctors had varying diagnoses of the problem, which included a correct diagnoses early on, but it only took a single MD to misdiagnose and report “abuse”. A family nightmare followed this physician’s irresponsible actions. "

The Anatomy of an Institutional Abduction

The story of Kenlee Zuraff began on a quiet afternoon in Navarre, Florida, on March 6, 2024. Joy Zuraff had taken her five year old daughter, who lives with cystic fibrosis, to the park. Joy was not denying her daughter care. She was doing precisely what any responsible, loving mother is ethically obligated to do: she was seeking a second medical opinion.

Kenlee had previously suffered severe reactions to Orkambi, a pharmaceutical drug manufactured by Vertex. When a pediatric pulmonologist insisted on prescribing Trikafta, another Vertex medication carrying an FDA black box warning for potential liver damage, Joy asked for time to evaluate the risks and explore alternative treatments, including regimens combined with NAC.

In a rational and uncaptured medical system, a mother questioning a high risk drug with a black box warning is treated with clinical respect and rigorous transparency. Instead, a hospital worker called the Florida Department of Children and Families. DCF agents, accompanied by armed sheriff’s deputies, arrived at the Zuraff driveway. Claiming imminent danger without a judicial warrant, agents confiscated five year old Kenlee from her weeping mother and sister.

To justify this lawless abduction, state contractors retroactively diagnosed Joy with Munchausen by Proxy through a nurse practitioner who had never once met or interviewed her. Kenlee was shipped to a medical foster placement in Jacksonville, roughly six hours from her home. For over two years, Joy drove twelve hours round trip every single week just to spend a few precious hours with her daughter. Adding insult to injury, Circuit Judge J. Scott Duncan placed Joy under a strict gag order, attempting to legally silence the very mother whose voice was most needed.

Greater detail on the Big Pharma intrigue related to this case is found in our earlier post here.

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How the Truth Broke the System

When the state attempted to isolate and silence Joy Zuraff, a massive parallel network rose up to speak for her when she could not. Through non profit initiatives like Davidson’s websites at Magic Feathers and FreeKenlee.com, independent advocates brought before the eyes of the world what the state’s body camera footage actually revealed: a loving mother who knew her daughter’s complex medical routine intimately, and a home filled with necessary treatment equipment, completely devoid of any emergency or harm.

The public outcry became impossible for Tallahassee to ignore. In addition to the prayer outside the courthouse, a local artist painted massive mural on Pensacola’s Graffiti Bridge, and the Zuraff’s supporters generated national news coverage. Courageous state legislators, including Florida Senators Don Gaetz, Jason Pizzo, Bradley, and Grall, stepped into the arena to demand accountability.

The tipping point came when a Fifth Judicial Circuit grand jury released a scathing report describing DCF’s operations as exhibiting heartbreaking, systemic patterns of neglect and abuse, and failing catastrophically. The grand jury confirmed what we have stated for years: these are not isolated administrative errors, but structural failures of an enforcement system that penalizes families for questioning authorized pharmaceutical narratives.

Facing overwhelming public exposure, legal scrutiny, and legislative pressure, the state finally yielded. Kenlee returned to her mother in September.

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The Broader Lesson for SafeBlood and Health Freedom

Kenlee’s homecoming is a glorious win, but as Joy Zuraff and her legal team have rightly emphasized, homecoming is not the same as complete justice. The fight is far from over. Joy remains under administrative supervision until late 2026, and countless other children across the nation remain separated from their families over medical disagreements that should have been settled by an independent second opinion.

This case exposes the exact institutional dynamic that SafeBlood was founded to dismantle. Once child confiscation becomes the official penalty for noncompliance with a captured pharmaceutical standard of care, true informed consent is dead, and democracy itself is threatened.

The playbook used against Joy Zuraff is identical to the one used across the medical industrial complex:

Captured agencies establish an expensive, high risk treatment as the mandatory standard of care. Compliance is enforced through severe coercion, including loss of employment, medical discrimination, or the threat of child confiscation. Evidence based dissent and requests for safer alternatives are silenced through censorship, professional cancellation, and court gag orders.

We won Kenlee’s freedom because citizens refused to accept this tyranny. They built parallel media channels, organized community pressure, and forced the captured apparatus to submit to transparency.

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Standing Together for the Next Generation

This victory belongs to everyone who spoke up when the state demanded silence. It belongs to the neighbors, the nurses, the legislators, and the thousands of SafeBlood members whose financial support enables us to investigate medical coercion, defend patient rights, and publish the truth.

We celebrate today because a little girl is back in her mother’s arms. Tomorrow, we continue the work. We must demand permanent legislative protections for parents seeking second medical opinions, impose strict legal penalties for state officials who falsify records, and end the practice of state sponsored medical coercion once and for all.

The numbers do not lie, and neither does the forensic evidence. If you cannot choose what enters your body or your child’s bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

Kenlee is home. Now let us make sure no other family has to fight this battle alone.

Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD is Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood Donation. He holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and taught and conducted research at the University of Hong Kong, returning to the US in the early COVID outbreak. His work focuses on blood safety, medical ethics, and informed consent, with an emphasis on restoring transparency and patient choice in transfusion medicine.

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SafeBlood is building more than a donor network. We are building the infrastructure necessary to protect patient choice, blood transparency, and informed consent. That work depends on people who are willing to move beyond awareness and help us build a stronger, more resilient alternative for families around the world. There are three powerful ways you can stand with us today.

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