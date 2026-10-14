BLOODLINES BRIEF: The Anatomy of Hospital Protocols and the Financialized Machine

Recently, I had the privilege of joining a crucial panel discussion on the Awake Nation Podcast hosted by Penny L.A. Shepard. Joining me were my esteemed colleagues Dr. James Thorp, physician assistant Scott Miller, former federal prosecutor Brad Geyer, and Carolyn Seay (CC) of the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation.

Our conversation followed closely on the heels of Senator Ron Johnson’s Capitol Hill hearing regarding hospital mistreatment during COVID-19. For several years, my primary research focus centered on analyzing biomedical literature regarding early therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and chlorine dioxide, as well as tracking the safety of the global blood supply. Yet, as our panel made horrifyingly clear, while independent scientists were documenting the efficacy of outpatient treatments, a desperate frontline rescue mission was required inside American hospitals.

Frontline advocates like Scott Miller, Brad Geyer, and Carolyn were actively fighting to snatch hospitalized patients from the brink of death. They were confronting an administrative system that had replaced individualized physician judgment with rigid, incentivized hospital protocols.

➡️Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v7ggv1m-awake-nation-live-10.08.2026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o%2Csrc_v1_rso&sci=448716ea-c336-4845-8a98-eda91a3482a4

Catch our follow-up interview Thursday morning at 8:30 AM ET at the Awake Nation Rumble channel.

The 25 Commonalities: A Forensic Audit of Hospital Abuse

When an identical pattern of clinical management appears across hundreds of independent facilities in over 40 states, it is no longer scientifically or legally plausible to dismiss those events as isolated medical errors. It represents a standardized, systemic architecture.

Carolyn and the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation conducted thousands of recorded interviews with surviving patients and bereaved families. Their research uncovered a chilling, recurring blueprint documented as the 25 Commonalities of COVID hospital care:

Patient Isolation: Denying physical access to family members and independent medical advocates until the patient was placed on a mechanical ventilator. Strict Adherence to EUA Protocols: Mandating rigid standing orders limited strictly to Remdesivir (Veklury), Baricitinib, Midazolam, and early intubation. Denial of Alternative & Early Treatments: Systematically refusing low-cost, effective therapeutics requested by families, including Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Budesonide, and high-dose Vitamin C. Denial of Informed Consent: Failing to disclose to patients that experimental Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) medications like Remdesivir carried severe risks of acute renal failure and pulmonary edema. Systemic Gaslighting: Dismissing clinical declines and family concerns with the standardized administrative refrain, “It is just COVID.” Confiscation of Communication Devices: Removing cell phones, chargers, and call lights so patients could not contact outside legal or medical advocates. Dehumanization: Subjecting patients to extreme psychological isolation, instilling helplessness and terror. Vaccine Status Discrimination: Tagging unvaccinated patients upon admission and immediately shifting them to aggressive, high-intervention protocol tracks. Inappropriate Oxygen Escalation: Prematurely escalating patients from simple nasal cannulas to BiPAP, CPAP, and high-flow oxygen (up to 60 liters per minute) to force rapid progression toward intubation. Refusal to Communicate: Hospital staff refusing to discuss clinical rationale with family members, frequently reciting hospital policy instead of answering direct questions. Protocol-Driven Dehydration and Starvation: Enforcing strict “keep them dry” orders that withheld basic intravenous fluids and nutrition from high-fever patients, directly precipitating kidney failure. Physical and Chemical Restraints: Restraining patients with wrist ties or administering heavy sedatives to suppress physical resistance to forced procedures. Denial of Basic Hygiene: Refusing assistance to bedridden patients, leaving them in unhygienic conditions to break their physical strength. Non-Emergency Mechanical Ventilation: Intubating patients whose clinical status and oxygenation did not warrant invasive mechanical ventilation. Coerced or Falsified DNR Orders: Pressuring traumatized families into signing Do Not Resuscitate orders or forging DNR entries directly into electronic health records. Palliative Care Coercion: Tricking families into signing “comfort care” agreements without disclosing that active treatment would cease and lethal sedatives would be administered. Isolation in Death: Denying families the ability to claim or view the body after death, placing deceased patients directly into cold storage units. Weaponized Security and Law Enforcement: Deploying hospital security and local police to trespass and forcibly remove family advocates attempting to protect their hospitalized relatives. Refusal to Transfer or Discharge: Stalling and denying transfer requests to outside facilities until the patient deteriorated into irreversible multi-organ failure. Hospital-Acquired Trauma: Unusually high rates of hospital sepsis, MRSA, fungal infections, and unexplained physical trauma sustained while under care. Neglect of Hygiene: Omitting fundamental nursing care, including routine linen changes and bathing. Nighttime Protocol Shifts: Executing drastic interventions such as sudden intubation in the middle of the night when family members were absent. Temporary and Unqualified Staff: Staffing units with short-term traveling nurses or FEMA personnel who lacked clinical familiarity with the patient. Perception of Malevolence: Patients repeatedly expressing a chilling awareness that hospital staff were actively harming them. Financial Exploitation: Structuring treatment steps around federal cash bonuses linked to COVID coding, Remdesivir administration, mechanical ventilation, and COVID-designated death certificates.

Designed to fail. That is exactly how these incentivized hospital protocols operated.

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The Financial and Legal Architecture

To understand how such widespread inhumanity occurred inside modern medical facilities, one must follow the financial and legal mechanics that created it.

Under the CARES Act and related Department of Health and Human Services programs, over 186 billion dollars in federal funds were distributed to more than 420,000 healthcare entities. However, these funds came with strict contractual conditions requiring total compliance with federal administrative guidelines.

The financial incentives per patient were staggering. Hospitals received average combined payouts ranging from 288,000 to 344,000 dollars per patient when completing the full protocol sequence: COVID admission coding, Remdesivir administration, mechanical ventilation, and COVID death certification. When independent physicians or advocates successfully treated a hospitalized patient and secured an early discharge, the facility forfeited hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal revenue per bed.

This financialized machine was completely shielded from accountability by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005. The PREP Act granted sweeping civil liability immunity to hospital systems, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and healthcare personnel executing covered countermeasures. Even when families sought redress through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) tribunal, 98.5 percent of claims were summarily denied, with average payouts under 5,000 dollars.

When federal policy compensates facilities for patient mortality while granting total immunity for gross negligence, the preservation of the financialized system takes priority over the life of the patient.

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The Purge of Dissent and the Path Forward

This system could only maintain its grip by ruthlessly purging independent clinical voices. During our panel, we noted the administrative removals of respected figures like Dr. Stephen Hatfill, Dr. Marty McCary, and Dr. Tracy Beth Hogue. Anyone who attempted to reform captured protocols or uphold basic medical ethics was systematically silenced.

The lesson of the COVID hospital protocols extends directly to the crisis facing our global blood supply today. In both instances, centralized administrative systems restrict access, suppress physician judgment, and deny patient autonomy under the guise of institutional authority.

Expecting these captured institutions to voluntarily police their own systemic coercion is exactly like asking an arsonist to lead the fire investigation. A system financed by the entities it regulates, educated by the entities whose products it prescribes, and informed by journals dependent upon the exact same commercial ecosystem cannot restore public confidence through messaging alone. It must submit to absolute transparency.

We cannot wait for captured regulators to act. We must purposefully build parallel systems that place patient safety and biological autonomy above institutional convenience and industry profit. SafeBlood exists specifically because patients should not be required to surrender their autonomy at the exact moment they become medically vulnerable. Through advance medical directives, directed donor matching, and grassroots education, we are empowering families to protect themselves before a crisis occurs.

The numbers do not lie, and neither does the forensic evidence.

If you cannot choose what enters your body, you do not have informed consent.

Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD is Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood Donation. He holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and taught and conducted research at the University of Hong Kong, returning to the US in the early COVID outbreak. His work focuses on blood safety, medical ethics, and informed consent, with an emphasis on restoring transparency and patient choice in transfusion medicine.

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SafeBlood Donation is a global initiative dedicated to protecting informed consent in blood transfusions. Our core principle is simple: If you cannot choose your donor, you do not have informed consent.

➡️Support our valuable work of protecting the blood supply by donating to SafeBlood Foundation. As an approved 501©3, donations are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

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