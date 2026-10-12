BLOODLINES BRIEF: The Evidence Cannot Be Eraser-Stamped Away

Recently, Dr. James Thorp and I joined host Tom Renz on The Tom Renz Show for a wide ranging discussion on the publication of our landmark two part peer reviewed study on potential COVID-19 vaccine contamination in the global blood supply.

Read more on our recently published studies here:

During the broadcast, we highlighted the critical clinical and statistical findings that form the core of our research:

1. The Retrospective Case Series (Part I)

We documented nine severe clinical cases involving unvaccinated patients who received unscreened blood transfusions and subsequently suffered mRNA vaccine-style adverse events. Tragically, Case 1 involved Baby Alex, a child born with a congenital heart defect who was given an unscreened shelf transfusion during a preliminary procedure. Baby Alex developed a massive, lethal blood clot originating at the knee transfusion site and extending two thirds the length of his body to his heart, completely unresponsive to conventional blood thinners.

2. Astronomical VAERS Signals (Part II)

Part II of our study, led by Dr. James Thorp, examined the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database from 1990 through June 2026. Comparing COVID-19 injections against influenza vaccines revealed an unprecedented 1,222 fold (122,000 percent) increase in reported thrombotic and clotting events.

3. Historical Lessons from the 1995 National Academy of Sciences Review

We examined the 1995 Department of Health and Human Services independent review by the National Academy of Sciences regarding the early 1980s HIV blood contamination crisis. That historical audit identified three fatal institutional errors:

Underestimation of risk and failure to mitigate the risk.

Over reliance on blood industry self interest.

Overemphasis on achieving absolute scientific certainty before taking protective action rather than considering realistic probabilities.

These exact three failures are being repeated today by regulatory authorities regarding post-mRNA blood safety

4. Maternal Health and Directed Donations

Pregnant mothers face a 10 to 13 fold increased likelihood of requiring a blood transfusion compared to the general population. Because delivery timelines are predictable, expectant mothers possess a unique window to utilize SafeBlood’s directed donation matching network to secure unvaccinated blood prior to delivery.

Statistical Correction: Japanese Birth Statistics

During the interview, I referenced recent statistical reports concerning birth rate declines in Japan. I want to ensure absolute precision in our public record.

While reading the headline on my phone during the broadcast, I inadvertently cited an 11 percent decline for the past year, misinterpreting it in light of previous years. The actual data from 2025 to 2026 indicates an additional decline of 1.1 percent in Japanese births.

Looking at the big picture, total births in Japan have indeed dropped dramatically since 2021, representing a severe demographic shift well below projections for the already declining trend. However, from 2025 to 2026, the specific additional single year decline was 1.1 percent. You can review the complete data and vital statistics breakdown in Sally Clark's comprehensive analysis on Substack.

The numbers do not lie, and neither does the forensic evidence. We must continue building parallel, transparent medical systems to protect patient autonomy.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

Science progresses through inquiry. Ethics progresses through consent. Both require courage. We invite you to stand with us.

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Watch the full episode on Tom’s Substack:

and on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7glmzg-covid-on-trial-dr.-joseph-sansone-phd.html

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