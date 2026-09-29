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J. K. Shea's avatar
J. K. Shea
5d

I noticed 3 people signed up as paid subscribers so far - that gets you automatic Safeblood dot com membership - be sure to go there and fill out your profile including your blood type or we won't be able to match you with donors when you need them! Also we have a customizable healthcare advance directive ($2000 value) that links to your phone's emergency medical ID with a QR code so if you're ever incapacitated, the first thing the first responders will see is your wishes to receive only blood from SafeBlood donors. This legally prevents them from being able to give you what you anything against your wishes. You can make a proactive donor request as soon as you sign up so that your donors are already lined up in your contacts if you ever need blood! We encourage all of our members to do so!

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Viking's avatar
Viking
7d

Me and my Wife live in Canada 🇨🇦 (or I should say more appropriately what’s left of it!)

My Wife through no fault of her own (never drank or smoked always exercised and ate very healthy (organic) but she is on the waiting list here in the province of BC for a kidney transplant and the transplant clinic in Vancouver told me that she will most likely receive one next year sometime!

I am very concerned about the (blood 🩸 supply) and also the (kidney organ) containing MRNA I am looking into pure blood so to speak but in this Globalist Country it might be impossible to obtain for my Beautiful Wife I am staying hopeful that the Med bed tech will be released soon for humanity but in the meantime trying to help keep her as healthy as possible anyone that knows if there is a way to get Safe Blood 🩸 in Canada would be very much appreciated 🙏!!

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