On September 27, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden posted a short warning to her followers: “Every traditional vaccine is eventually going to be replaced by mRNA.”

She pointed to Moderna’s own product pipeline. It shows that as of May 28, 2026, Moderna lists five mRNA vaccines already on the market: two for COVID-19, one for RSV, one for flu, and a combined flu and COVID shot. Behind them are dozens more programs in clinical trials. Among the infectious-disease vaccines are pandemic flu and norovirus in Phase 3, and CMV, Epstein-Barr, Lyme disease and mpox in Phase 2.

Why This Matters to SafeBlood

Most conversations about mRNA stop at the person who receives the shot. At SafeBlood, we ask the next question: what happens to the person who receives *that person’s blood*?

This month, that question moved into the peer-reviewed literature. Two papers published in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, co-authored by SafeBlood’s Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers with Dr. James Thorp, examined nine patients who suffered clotting disorders, heart inflammation, multi-organ failure and, in several cases, death after transfusions. The authors concluded that contamination of donor blood by mRNA vaccine products was the most plausible explanation.

Read the Papers Here: ➡️Part One ➡️Part Two

The second paper turned to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the largest database of its kind, for helpful insights. It found reports of thrombotic events after mRNA vaccination at up to 1,221 times the rate seen with influenza vaccines, and reports of hemorrhage in pregnancy ran up to 108 times higher.

To be clear, VAERS is a passive, open reporting system. Anyone can file a report, reports aren’t verified before they’re counted, and a report doesn’t prove the vaccine caused the event. Under-reporting by a factor of up to 100 is also well documented, so the true count is likely much higher. VAERS was designed to function as an early-warning system, and a signal that is hundreds of times stronger than that of the comparison vaccine is exactly what the system was built to catch.

Now put those two facts side by side. The platform showing these signals is set to replace vaccine after vaccine. Meanwhile, the blood supply does not ask whether a donor has recently received an mRNA product. Current FDA guidance allows people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to donate without any waiting period.

If mRNA becomes the standard platform for flu, RSV, norovirus and more, then nearly every donor will eventually carry it. A patient who wants to avoid it will have no way to know, and no way to choose.

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Caution Is Not Extremism

When a new technology shows empirical signs of serious harm, you slow down and investigate. You don’t ramrod it through and expand it to every vaccine on the schedule.

That’s also why SafeBlood exists. Directed donation lets a patient choose a known donor whose history they trust. It isn’t a rejection of the blood system. It is informed consent working the way it’s supposed to.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

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Your Voice Carries Further Than You Think

No single physician, patient or organization changes national health policy alone. Together we already have. Blood freedom bills have advanced in Idaho and Tennessee because ordinary people called, wrote and showed up. Peer-reviewed research exists today because members like you funded it.

Dr. Bowden has spent years putting her own career on the line for patient safety. Here’s one simple way to stand with her and with every patient who deserves a choice.

Sign the Letter Today

Take Action Today: Add your name to the letter to President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from Americans for Health Freedom. It calls for an end to mRNA vaccines, an end to the PREP Act liability shield for COVID shots, and a cleanup of conflicts of interest at the CDC, FDA and NIH. Dr. Bowden already has over 1700 signatures from the public and from doctors and political officials on her petition. Since we are 14,000 SafeBlood subscribers strong, we think that if each one of you takes the time to sign this letter in whatever capacity you’re able, whether you’re a member of the public, a physician, or a political official, it would make a huge difference for the health freedom movement. ➡️ Sign the letter (https://americansforhealthfreedom.org/letter-to-kennedy/sign) Then share this post with one person who cares about what goes into their family’s bloodstream.

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