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Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
Sep 12

And this was obvious from the beginning to some of us; and the reason I refused a blood transfusion when I had two hip replacements after the COVID vaccine rollout.

One anesthesiologist pointed out that I could die without a blood transfusion if there were complications. I told her that would be preferable to what was ahead for the COVID vaccinated, as I had done my research!

She looked shocked and was taken aback by my confidence. Most people in the medical profession had no choice - take the shots or lose your license.

Most of us DO have a choice. Take no more shots, until you do your OWN research!!!

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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
Sep 12

No surprise here, sadly. I remember the first time I donated blood post covid. I was praying my unvaccinated blood would make a difference for someone. Who ever thought we would have to fight for such things?!

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