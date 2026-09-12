We’re excited to announce two groundbreaking studies. The papers passed peer review and have just been published in this month’s issue of the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science. Research over the past two years, sponsored by the Safe Blood Foundation, made these studies possible—thanks to our members and contributors. This announcement is also a thank you to everyone who supported the work.

Dr. James Thorp, OB/GYN, MD, an outspoken advocate of Safe Blood’s work, is first author; I am third. In addition to editing and reviewing, my main contribution was providing eight of the nine cases the study examined. Another came from Dr. Pierre Kory, with special thanks to him. Special thanks also to Del Bigtree and his producer Katherine at The HighWire, who connected me with the family of another of these important cases.

Both a good friend and extraordinary research colleague, Dr. James Thorp, has authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific studies throughout his distinguished career. During our intense collaboration on this historic project, Jim told me personally in conversation that he believes this may very well be one of the most important study he has ever published.

Dr. Thorp assembled a powerhouse of co-authors to meet the highest scientific standards: Claire Rogers, our second author; Nathaniel Mead; Nic Hulscher; Kirstin Cosgrove; Sierra Hamm; David Speicher, whose work with Kevin McKernan brought to light DNA plasmid contamination in the mRNA vaccines; and, as senior author, the renowned Steven Hatfill.

Part I: The New Clinical Paradigm on Blood Transfusion Risks

The first paper in our study, titled Potential Implications of COVID-19 Vaccination for Blood Donation: A Retrospective Case Series and Literature Review - Part I of II looks at nine patients and presents strong evidence that they were harmed by blood transfusions from the general supply contaminated with mRNA vaccine components and their chief product, the spike protein.

The complications were not minor. They included progressive clotting disorders, thromboembolic disease, myocarditis, pericardial disease, disseminated intravascular coagulation, multi-organ system failure, and, in several tragic cases, death.

When we synthesized these case reports with the existing biomedical literature, we identified a terrifying reality that completely redefines the safety parameters of donor blood. Every pathogenic component of the mRNA injections, including synthetic mRNA, DNA plasmids, SV40 promoters, and circulating spike proteins, has been shown to circulate in the blood of some vaccinated donors for months or even years after injection. Our findings demonstrate that blood donated by vaccinated individuals may contain these biologically active, toxic constituents, which can then be transferred to unsuspecting recipients.

A summary of the findings, with two great illustrations by co-author and McCullough Foundation fellow Nic Hulscher, first appeared on the “The Focal Points” Substack. The cases span ages, countries, and ethnicities. (Please forgive the AI for overlooking some of that diversity.)

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Illustration courtesy of Nic Hulscher

Part II: The Staggering Statistical Validation

The second paper in our study, titled Potential Implications of COVID-19 Vaccination for Blood Donation: Part II: Analysis of VAERS and Review of the Literature, provides the massive, population-level statistical proof that validates our clinical findings. We executed a comprehensive pharmacovigilance audit of the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database from January 1, 1990, through June 26, 2026, comparing reports associated with COVID-19 vaccines against those of influenza, DPT, and all other non-COVID vaccines combined.

The resulting safety signals linking the patient injuries in Part I to the the mRNA vaccines are absolutely astronomical. As Dr. Michael Gaeta put it when I appeared recently on his show Mondays with Michael (1:35:00), the extraordinary risk ratios (listed below) and P-value of 0.001 (representing the probability of causation between the mRNA vaccines and these categories of injuries about as close to certainty as is possible to be):

“This is not a 5-alarm fire. It is a 100-alarm fire.” Dr. Michael Gaeta

The data represent a systemic, population-level disruption of the human vascular and neurological systems, reflecting the exact clotting and hemorrhagic pathologies we documented in our Part I case series:

Thrombotic events: up to a 1,221-fold increase

Hypercoagulable biomarkers: up to a 452-fold increase

Hemorrhage in pregnancy: up to a 108-fold increase

Hemorrhage: up to a 101-fold increase

Blood transfusion requirements: up to a 62-fold increase

Post-transfusion complications: up to a 30-fold increase

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease: up to a 1,333-fold increase

Parkinson’s disease: up to a 282-fold increase

Prion disease: up to a 60-fold increase

Not only do blood related diseases dramatically increase after mRNA vaccination, so do transfusions.

Looking at pregnancy, in our earlier post SafeBlood: A Safety Net for Pregnant Mothers, Dr. Thorp and I noted that studies show that delivering mothers, during that window of time, are 10x to 13x more likely to require a transfusion than the general population. Our analysis found that VAERS data indicates a risk for mothers who have had the mRNA vaccines as 108x (10,800%) that for mothers who received the influenza vaccines. This is risk on top of the already greater incidence of hemorrhage and transfusion during pregnancy.

All of these numbers are a devastating, undeniable confirmation of what frontline observers have witnessed on the ground. By establishing these rates across a 36-year database, our study completely redefines how the discipline must evaluate the safety profile of the post-2020 donor pool.

Illustration courtesy of Nic Hulscher

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Scientific Proof vs. Historical Reality

As my medically credentialed co-authors point out, a study of nine cases is not capable of demonstrating proof. Rather, the scientific intent of these studies is to alert the public of the potential danger and to spur further a greater collection and analysis of data capable of establishing such proof, as well as to spur authorities to test the blood supply and protect patient rights to directed donations.

That said, my PhD is in history, focused on history of science. Historical events have causes and historical explanations look at the most plausible and probable cause of the patterns that emerge.

Here we have a pattern of injury across multiple patients, injuries not typical of blood transfusions before 2021, and these injuries have a cause. They did not appear spontaneously ex nihilo. There is no existing alternative theory, and that is a significant absence.

As Part II demonstrates, the most plausible — and I will say the only plausible — known cause are the mRNA genetic vaccines. If there were some other cause, somehow imitating the reported VAERS events in these nine particular cases, demonstrating such a thing would require and overwhelming evidence.

As I said in a recent co-interview with Steven Hatfill and Sierra Hamm on Dr. Joseph Sansone’s podcast, if cyanide were circulating in the water supply and then people in the vicinity immediately begin experience symptoms of cyanide poisoning, it would require extraordinary evidence to demonstrate that the water supply was not the source of the poisoning, and that the timing was just coincidence.

A further crime against humanity of the COVID era has been the authorities’ and a willing media’s shifting the burden of proof. Assuming a “safe and effective” narrative and dismissing every contrary report on the basis of this extreme bias has done irreparable harm to millions.

More than Rhyming

As in the early AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, if something is circulating in the blood, it stands to reason it can be transferred from one patient to another.

Medical authorities did the same with HIV in the 1980s as they are doing now, and a 1995 HHS internal review of that period admitted as much. We reference this review, HIV And The Blood Supply: An Analysis Of Crisis Decisionmaking, in Part I. The medical bureaucracies demanded absolute proof of harm while ignoring the common-sense rule of minimizing risk first.

Fearing an outbreak of hysteria about the blood supply, health authorities—which included a then young Dr. Fauci—sought to convince the public there was no proof of HIV transmission by transfusion. If such a risk did existed, it was “one in a million.” More likely, Fauci assured, that you would be killed by a mislabeled bag of blood than contract HIV (see, Marty Makary, MD, Blind Spots, 2024, Chapter 6).

Those claims defied common sense and reality. Thousands were infected unnecessarily, including roughly 60% of American hemophiliacs and the tennis great Arthur Ashe, who received tainted blood during hip surgery and later died—whether from AIDS or from the AZT used to treat it remains unknown. Public health authorities today, including statements on the FDA’s website, relying the American Association of Blood Banks (now renamed the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies) and the American Red Cross, and America’s Blood Centers, have taken a similar or more aggressive stance, based on the false narrative that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are “safe and effective.”

In the 1980s, “one in a million” was off by 38,000%. History is more than repeating itself. Authorities now treat the risk as zero. Since, you cannot divide by zero, the underestimation will prove as irrational as the reasoning behind it.

Reducing Real Risk

The same is true today. Vaccine proponents, and a news media funded largely by pharmaceutical advertising, turn a blind eye to profound harm reported by millions who received mRNA vaccines—more still if injuries from the childhood vaccine schedule is included.

About 1.5% of the population receives a transfusion in a given year, and it appears a still smaller share are harmed by them. Nevertheless, the evidence is that the harm from mRNA vaccine components is real, and for some patients the evidence indicates it is profound and even life ending.

The sensible course is to avoid these risks.

Gaslighting the public away from that protection is, in my view, another crime against humanity.

Thank you again to our readers, members, lead donors, dollar donors, and supporters for making this work and research possible and for helping their neighbors.

Let’s hope these studies have the impact and do the good they need to.

Shattering the Old Paradigm

The old blood banking paradigm is dead. It is no longer scientifically or ethically permissible to treat donor blood as a generic, unmonitored commodity. To preserve the integrity of the global blood supply, regulatory frameworks must immediately transition to active screening protocols, including digital PCR testing for genetic contaminants and quantitative assays for spike proteins.

But we cannot wait for captured regulators to act.

Until that day comes, we will continue to build the parallel infrastructure necessary to protect human life. SafeBlood exists to ensure that you do not have to surrender your biological autonomy when you are at your most vulnerable. Together, we are turning observational truth into established science, and protecting the next generation through real, uncompromised action.

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Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD is Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood Donation. He holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and taught and conducted research at the University of Hong Kong, returning to the US in the early COVID outbreak. His work focuses on blood safety, medical ethics, and informed consent, with an emphasis on restoring transparency and patient choice in transfusion medicine.

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