On November 2, hackers broke into the cold-storage systems at three facilities run by France’s national blood service, the EFS. They tried to raise freezers holding transfusion plasma from -30°C (-22°F) to as high as 110°C (230°F). [CBS News]

Alarms caught it in time. Staff moved the plasma, and the EFS reports that nothing was lost. The attackers got in through a refrigeration supplier, much like last month’s attack on supermarket freezers across France, Belgium and the Netherlands. [CBS News]

The system held this time, but it showed how much of our blood supply depends on networked freezers and outside vendors.

There’s a Better Way

At SafeBlood, your blood doesn’t sit in a central freezer for months. It’s stored the old-fashioned way, God’s way if you will: in the healthy person who will donate it to you.

We match you with real, live donors in your area, and we give you their contact information. You meet them and get to know them, and if you want, you ask them to donate. If you don’t, you’ve still met someone new who shares your commitment to health freedom.

How It Works

Join and request matches. Full members request donors by blood type and location. Our response time depends on the level of urgency you specify, and once you receive your donor matches, you have their contact info, so that may be all you’ll ever need. If you ever need to submit another request, you can do so at any time. SafeBlood can’t arrange blood in an emergency, so your ability to plan ahead is how this works. Ask your hospital. Find out whether it allows directed donation, which blood center it uses, and how long it takes. Get a doctor’s order. Your doctor writes a blood collection order naming you and your donors. Your donor gives blood for you alone. The blood center collects and screens it as usual, then holds it only until your procedure.

Not every facility makes this easy, so members get our Member Recommended Facilities list, hospitals and blood centers where other members have had good directed-donation experiences.

Why Directed Donation Is Safer

The anonymous supply depends on strangers, central storage and long supply chains. When blood is paid for, as we covered in last week’s post, it can attract donors with reasons not to disclose their health history. SafeBlood donors are never paid. They give because they want to help a neighbor, and you can look them in the eye.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

SafeBlood.com