2026 has proven to be a landmark year for studies demonstrating the very kind of transfusion risks that SafeBlood and its members have been warning the broader public about since 2021.

Amyloid Brain Proteins

The day after our 2-part study on mRNA blood-transfusion risks appeared in preprint, The Lancet published a review piece by researchers at University of College London (UCL) and its hospitals (UCLH) of evidence that “blood transfusions may inadvertently transmit harmful brain proteins.” These “amyloid-beta proteins” are associated with Alzheimers’s and a condition known as cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which causes brain hemorrhages.

This important research accords seamlessly with our findings in Part II of our study. Here we found a stunning increase in prion and amyloid disease reporting in VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccines compared with the population who received non-mRNA flu vaccines:

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease: up to a 1,333-fold increase

Parkinson’s disease: up to a 282-fold increase

Prion disease: up to a 60-fold increase

SafeBlood agrees wholeheartedly with the University College London senior author Professor John Collinge, who stated:

Blood transfusions are important and save many lives. However, to ensure that they are as safe as they can possibly be, it's important that we thoroughly investigate any potential risks.

Citing the 2024 UK Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the authors note that compared with the AIDS transfusion crisis “the UK was much more effective in handling the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), another disease caused by harmful proteins (prions), by acting quickly and preemptively to filter out white blood cells in donated blood to reduce risk.”

Filtering for white blood cells reduces, but does not eliminate the risk. It also does not remove COVID-19 vaccine particles smaller than blood cells such as modified mRNA that are almost certainly the cause of the extraordinary increase in these diseases reported in VAERS.

Greater safety resulted precisely because in this instance the UK abandoned the flawed logic that “no evidence of harm is not evidence of no harm" and instead took preemptive action.

Dr. Collinge comments:

The Infected Blood Inquiry provides a cautionary tale in waiting for absolute certainty before making decisions on patient safety. We also think it's important to be open and transparent about possible risks of amyloid-beta transmission, so that we can proactively mitigate any potential risk to patients.

If only health authorities in the US, UK, and Europe would take a similar common-sense stance about the transfusion risks of the mRNA vaccines themselves.

Share

Alpha-Gal Syndrome

The tick contracted red-meat allergy know as Alpha-Gal Syndrome has been a major and recurring news story this past year.

It also carries a blood transfusion risk.

On August 26, 2026, AABB published Association Bulletin #26-04 addressing Transfusion-Related Alpha-Gal Syndrome, or TRAGS, an emerging transfusion safety concern involving potentially serious allergic reactions. The bulletin provides recommendations for blood suppliers and hospital transfusion services on recognizing suspected cases, managing affected patients, and evaluating potential risk-reduction measures.

Alpha-gal syndrome is an allergic condition involving sensitization to galactose-α-1,3-galactose, commonly called alpha-gal, a carbohydrate found in most non-primate mammalian tissues. In the transfusion setting, the concern described by AABB involves the structural relationship between alpha-gal and the B blood-group antigen. AABB’s bulletin describes circumstances in which a patient already sensitized to alpha-gal may experience a severe allergic reaction after receiving blood components containing B antigen.

This concern may be particularly relevant for group O patients receiving group B or AB platelets or plasma. According to the information summarized in the bulletin, the geographical prevalence of alpha-gal sensitization also matters. Areas with higher prevalence may face greater transfusion-related risk, making TRAGS not merely a theoretical immunological question but one that blood suppliers and hospitals may need to consider in their local transfusion practices.

As of July 5, 2026, nine presumed cases had been described in the scientific literature, including one fatal case. The number remains small, and the relationship between alpha-gal sensitization and transfusion reactions continues to be investigated. That uncertainty is precisely why careful surveillance matters. Rare adverse events can be difficult to identify within large medical systems, particularly when clinicians are not yet accustomed to recognizing a specific mechanism or connecting an unexpected reaction to the biological characteristics of a transfused component.

Leave a comment

The Larger Lesson:

The lesson is simple and the physics behind it is self-evident:

If contaminants are in the blood of one person and that blood is transferred to another, the recipient now has those contaminants.

Researchers are now regularly giving us increased evidence of these risks via blood transfusions. Whether with amyloid proteins affecting the brain, which we see in higher incidence since the rollout of the vaccine or alpha-gal syndrome, transference is occurring.

AABB’s bulletin recommends that transfusion services evaluate the prevalence of alpha-gal syndrome within their communities and consider risk-reduction measures according to local circumstances, available evidence, and the potential effect those measures could have on blood availability. The recommendations may evolve as additional research clarifies the epidemiology and clinical significance of TRAGS.

For medical institutions, balancing an emerging risk against the realities of maintaining an adequate blood inventory is understandable. From the perspective of an individual patient, however, the calculation can look very different. A patient facing transfusion is not a population-level statistic. That patient wants to know what risks apply to him or her personally, what alternatives exist, and whether reasonable steps can be taken beforehand to reduce avoidable uncertainty.

This is where SafeBlood’s emphasis on directed donation, advance preparation, donor-recipient relationships, and informed consent becomes especially relevant. The objective is not to suggest that conventional blood is uniformly dangerous or that directed donation eliminates every transfusion risk. It is to recognize that patients should be able to ask meaningful questions about blood products and discuss available options with their medical teams before an emergency removes much of their ability to choose.

For someone anticipating surgery, childbirth, or another procedure in which transfusion is reasonably foreseeable, preparation can begin before the crisis. Understanding one’s blood type, discussing transfusion planning with physicians, learning whether directed or autologous donation is medically and operationally appropriate, and identifying potential compatible donors can give patients additional information and options.

Join SafeBlood

Donate to Our Foundation

Stand With SafeBlood

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

SafeBlood is building a global community dedicated to patient choice, donor-centered care, blood transparency, and informed consent. Become a SafeBlood member to support and participate in the growing network connecting donors, recipients, and care resources while expanding education about blood donation and transfusion options.

🩸Become a SafeBlood Member

You can also support the independent educational, research, advocacy, and charitable work made possible through the SafeBlood Foundation. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as permitted by law, and we are deeply grateful to everyone whose generosity allows this work to continue.

🩸Donate to the SafeBlood Foundation

Finally, if you have a community, audience, organization, or simply a desire to help SafeBlood reach more people, become a SafeBlood Affiliate. Affiliates help introduce families to SafeBlood, grow the international network, and turn awareness into meaningful action.

🩸Become a SafeBlood Affiliate

About SafeBlood

SafeBlood Donation is a global initiative dedicated to protecting informed consent in blood transfusions and expanding patient access to donor choice, education, and transfusion resources. Our core principle is simple: If you cannot choose your donor, you do not have informed consent.

Dr. R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD is Vice President and Director of Media Relations for SafeBlood Donation. He holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and taught and conducted research at the University of Hong Kong, returning to the US in the early COVID outbreak. His work focuses on blood safety, medical ethics, and informed consent, with an emphasis on restoring transparency and patient choice in transfusion medicine.

Correction: A previous version of this post included discussion of dengue fever encephalitis, which was a misattribution by another study’s authors regarding a study on yellow fever. The point made applies equally to yellow fever vaccination but has been deleted in this version for sake of efficiency.