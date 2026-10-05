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Viking's avatar
Viking
1d

I think there’s a little bit more than just brainwashing going on here I think the people at the very top are being paid bribed lobby. Whatever you wanna call it to push these agendas like in Canada my beautiful wife unfortunately it needs a kidney transplant and you can’t you’re not allowed to bank your own blood even here now I guess in 2018 or something they stopped letting you try to get Safe blood. It’s just insane like nobody in the right mind would go along with this, they try to make some stupid excuses but somebody that taught being paid off and everybody else I guess it’s just going along to keep their job I guess.

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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
4h

The Oligarchs Technocrates may take our homes and take our lives, but they can never take away our Freedom!

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