I had the privilege of interviewing psychotherapist, author, and health freedom advocate Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD, for our SafeBlood community. Dr. Sansone, who describes himself as a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism, has authored a major new book titled Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Endorsed by Dr. Ron Paul, Dr. James Thorp, Nicolas Hulscher, and Dr. Rima Laibow, and many more, his work provides a vital forensic framework for understanding the psychological and systemic dynamics driving our current global crisis.

Dr. Sansone brings a rare depth of experience to this discussion. Politically active since 1991, he spearheaded the historic resolution declaring COVID-19 injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, a motion that successfully passed across multiple county parties and state Republican platforms in Arizona and Idaho. He has also engaged in multi-year litigation in Florida to pull these injections off the market. Through his Substack and podcast, Mind Matters and Everything Else, he has consistently exposed the mechanisms of institutional tyranny.

The Pathology of the Modern State

The central thesis of Dr. Sansone’s work is that we must reframe our relationship with government by recognizing that ideology is merely a surface manifestation of underlying psychological pathology. Inspired by a 2012 observation from Dr. Ron Paul regarding the immoral use of government force, Dr. Sansone defines Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder (PAD) at both individual and systemic levels. When an institutional system reaches a critical threshold of power, the modern state itself effectively functions as a psychopath.

This systemic psychopathy operates through what psychologists identify as the Dark Tetrad: sadism, Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy, which is weaponized through fear and control dynamics. A true psychopath lacks emotional connection and empathy, mimicking human relationships while treating individuals as objects to be manipulated. When applied to the state, this pathology treats citizens not as sovereign human beings, but as assets to be managed, monitored, and coerced.

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Weaponized Sadism and Narcissistic Exploitation

One of the most illuminating insights from Dr. Sansone’s work is the role of everyday sadism in enabling mass tyranny. Tyrannical leaders do not rely solely on overt force; they actively exploit latent, everyday sadism within the population. By generating manufactured fear, authorities give ordinary citizens permission to indulge in sadistic behavior toward their neighbors, such as chasing unmasked individuals in public, shaming dissenters, or denying organ transplants to unvaccinated children.

This dynamic is further reinforced by collective and communal narcissism. Collective narcissists construct an aggressive “us versus them” group superiority, while communal narcissists engage in public virtue-signaling to gain social status. By encouraging citizens to view the state as an extension of their own ego, the system provides a false illusion of power while stripping away human empathy and individual agency.

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Fear, Obedience, and the Power of a Single Dissenter

Fear serves as the primary engine of cognitive rigidity, reducing critical thinking and turning citizens into compliant automatons. Drawing on classic social psychology experiments, Dr. Sansone highlights how Stanley Milgram’s obedience studies demonstrated that individuals will administer lethal electrical shocks simply because an authority figure in a white lab coat commands them to continue. Similarly, Solomon Asch’s conformity studies proved that close to 75% of participants will openly deny the clear evidence of their own eyes to agree with a dishonest unanimity—in the Asch experiment all other “participants” were actors hired to claim the falsehood was true.

However, these experiments revealed an extraordinarily hopeful truth that every citizen must understand. In Milgram’s study, when a single dissenter refused to obey the authority figure, ninety percent of the participants also refused to follow orders. In Asch’s study, when a single confederate spoke the objective truth, ninety-five percent of participants abandoned the false narrative and stated the correct answer.

This single finding explains why psychopathic authoritarian systems relentlessly suppress free speech, censor scientific debate, and persecute dissidents. A single voice speaking the truth breaks the hypnotic spell of mass conformity and liberates others to stand firm. It reminds one of the recruitment of Hollywood to promote COVID policy and the mRNA vaccines on every late night talk show and even in song, coupled with the cancellation on every popular platform of anyone speaking the truth.

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Technocracy and the Imperative for Parallel Systems

Throughout history, Dr. Sansome observes, when government tyranny became intolerable, human beings retained the ability to secede, migrate, or settle new wilderness frontiers, as demonstrated by the American Revolution and early colonial settlements. Today, the emergence of a global technocracy, featuring AI surveillance, automated license-plate tracking cameras, digital currencies, and constant electronic monitoring, threatens to eliminate geographic escape altogether.

Because citizens can no longer simply flee to an unmonitored continent, the response to modern technocratic tyranny must be the deliberate construction of parallel systems.

How SafeBlood Joins the Fight Against Psychopathic Autharitarianism

SafeBlood represents precisely this kind of parallel infrastructure, offering an untainted, transparent blood supply that bypasses captured institutions. By establishing independent networks grounded in truth, voluntary association, and genuine informed consent, we create resilient fields of human freedom capable of standing against institutional coercion.

Expecting captured institutions to voluntarily police their own systemic coercion is exactly like asking an arsonist to lead the fire investigation.

The numbers do not lie, and neither does the forensic evidence. We must purposefully build parallel systems that place patient safety above institutional convenience and industry profit. SafeBlood exists specifically because patients should not be required to surrender their autonomy at the exact moment they become medically vulnerable.

If you cannot choose what enters your bloodstream, you do not have informed consent.

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