After Gustave Doré, The Vision of the Valley of the Dry Bones (1866)

RFK Jr.’s August 2024 endorsement may have won Donald Trump the White House. His supporters were small in number but leaned Trump, and in states decided by razor-thin margins, anti-establishment voters drawn to Bobby’s MAHA agenda could tip the outcome. Could Trump’s betrayal of MAHA have cost him Congress in the midterms?

On Joe Rogan’s show, RFK’s senior adviser Calley Means revealed that Trump’s now-ousted chief of staff, Susie Wiles, had allegedly been blocking nearly every initiative that got Trump elected in the first place. According to Means, she said MAHA was not a priority: “We need money from the sugar people to win the midterms.” It’s the same pattern we’ve seen with Big Blood and Big Pharma: industry money deciding what our officials are allowed to do. The midterm results speak for themselves. Whether you believe they were 100% legitimate or think there was fraud, it was a bloodbath, and we all know it.

1. Who Had the Leverage?

Attorney Tom Renz framed the issue like this:

The question isn’t just how an administration could get so out of touch with what got it elected. It’s who, or what, had the leverage to make it happen.

In a devastating interview to the Trump administration done by Vanity Fair in December 2025, Wiles referred to RFK Jr. as “quirky Bobby.” She said Trump “had an alcoholic’s personality,” and called J. D. Vance “an avowed conspiracy theorist,” and said Bondi “completely whiffed” on the Epstein files. Wiles claimed that she had a deal with Trump that within the first 90 days, he would stand down on pursuing retribution for his enemies.

When the piece aired, Wiles immediately disavowed it, saying it was “disingenuously framed.” Instead of firing her for shooting off her mouth to the fake news (even if the presentation was skewed), the administration defended her: Trump said he really did have an alcoholic’s personality, Vance admitted he was a conspiracy theorist, and Bondi called Wiles a “dear friend.”

Was Trump being as open as he could with us when he called Wiles the “most powerful woman in the world” and pointed out that “she can destroy a country with one phone call,” asking, “Who else do you know who can do that?”

Is that what their “spank me harder, mommy!” response was about?

And how could the new girl on the block be so sure that she could get Trump to stand down from pursuing retribution against the people who shot him when framing him as “Putin’s puppet” failed? And what about “quirky Bobby?” Why would Susie support him in the beginning even though he’s anti-Pharma and she built her career on being a Pharma-whore?

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2. Bobby’s Reversals

When Trump interrupted Charlie Kirk’s funeral saying “We’ll have a big announcement tomorrow about the cause of autism,” we thought Bobby would finally be allowed to release the data about vaccines. Instead we got, “It was Tylenol,” an old, generic OTC medication that big-Pharma would be happy to sacrifice to protect their gravy train.

What could make Bobby endorse glyphosate, a poison he’s spent his career trying to eliminate, as critical to national security and defense under the Defense Production Act, saying, “It puts America first where it matters most - our defense readiness and our food supply“?

3. Secrets Are Leverage

In 2013 the New York Post published RFK Jr.’s 2001 diary, found by his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who struggled with what was in it before her suicide in 2012. It named 37 women he’d had affairs with and scored them with numerical codes for how far he went (16 achieved a “10,” meaning intercourse). He described his “lust demons” as his greatest weakness, along with his plan to deal with them. Bobby told the Post, “I don’t think there is any way you could have a journal of mine from 2001,” but its authenticity has never been disputed. Then in September 2024, just 27 days after he endorsed Trump, New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi disclosed a personal (she described it as non-physical) romantic relationship with him while she was covering his campaign. You’d think a guy would learn, but just like Trump’s “grab ‘em by the...” tape, it didn’t matter. It seemed to hurt Nuzzi more than it hurt Bobby, and people just didn’t seem to care.

But maybe we should care. If the revelations and ouster of Susie weren’t enough, rumors persist that Bobby may have his own Susie:

Why dwell on Bobby’s private life? Because secrets are leverage. Remember the Epstein revelations, which brought pedophilia-based blackmail of politicians, academics, and Hollywood celebrities into the mainstream. America felt betrayed when Trump promised to get to the bottom of it and then appointed a bimbo who stonewalled justice for more than a year and released nothingburgers to influencers. Trump then called the files a “Democrat hoax.” And don’t forget the ghost Kash and Dan must have seen just outside the camera shot when they both with eyes as wide as saucers said, “I’ve seen the files. He killed himself.”

This is not normal. These guys came in ready to break things, and were viewed as the swamp’s greatest nightmare then by their MAGA supporters. If a system can do that to people like this, what can save us?

Insiders are saying that now that Susie is out, the cork has popped, and MAGA/MAHA is expected to be allowed to proceed. Time will tell, and what a dear cost was paid.

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4. Is There Anyone Clean?

If there are lessons to learn in all of this, for men it’s certainly the necessity of thinking with their brains and no other body parts. Scripture repeatedly declares, “There is no one righteous;” and today we ask, “Is there anyone clean?”

Could the silver lining be that what was hidden is now being revealed? I have a feeling it’s way worse than most of us think, and wonder how much more there is to come out. It should be logical that if an administration promises one thing and does another, they lose support.

5. What a SafeBlood Member Can Do

That’s the real lesson of MAHA for SafeBlood. A right handed to you by a friendly administration can be traded away for donor money. A right written into law can’t. That’s why we aren’t waiting on Washington. We’re working to codify directed donation state by state.

So what’s a SafeBlood member to do? In all honesty, be prepared to run for office. School boards, county commissions and state legislatures are where health freedom bills actually pass. Secondly, if you want to make America healthy again, support our legislative efforts to codify directed donation of blood as a patient right, by supporting SafeBlood Foundation.

Or join our movement by becoming a paid member.

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