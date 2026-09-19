I am pleased to share with our SafeBlood community and Substack subscribers an important conversation I recently conducted with Dr. Ron Elfenbein. With the inclusion of monoclonal antibodies, this conversation brings to light possibly a final crucial piece of the puzzle in a now undeniable pattern of intentional government suppression during the COVID-19 pandemic of every single life-saving therapeutic and the persecution of every doctor who sought to save patients’ lives with them.

A graduate of Cornell University and SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, Dr. Elfenbein completed his residency in emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins University, where he served as chief resident. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as president of the Somerset County Medical Society, he established an independent clinical operation in Maryland that administered monoclonal antibody infusions to more than 5,000 patients. His private, highly streamlined initiative outperformed major academic institutions, including Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland, demonstrating the power of independent clinical action in the face of widespread institutional inaction.

Despite the remarkable efficacy observed in the field, where thousands of patients recovered without a single drug-related adverse event, Dr. Elfenbein encountered immediate administrative and regulatory resistance. Rather than facilitating access to a life-saving therapeutic, federal agencies erected burdensome paperwork requirements, federalized distribution channels to create artificial supply shortages, and ultimately shut down successful distribution programs operating under budget.

When centralized authorities abruptly claimed that monoclonal antibodies were ineffective against emerging variants, Dr. Elfenbein publicly challenged their mathematical calculations on national television, forcing regulators to admit they had misread variant prevalence data by hundreds of percent.

The consequences of challenging the authorized medical narrative quickly extended beyond scientific debate into lawfare. Exactly four months after calling out federal guidance on national news, Dr. Elfenbein was indicted by federal prosecutors on health care fraud charges carrying a potential exposure of 50 years in prison. Following a grueling three-week trial, the presiding chief federal judge issued a comprehensive opinion acquitting Dr. Elfenbein of all charges, noting that the prosecution had operated on a “shoot first and ask questions later” mentality. Yet, despite his complete judicial acquittal, ongoing government appeals have forced Dr. Elfenbein through years of career disruption, astronomical legal fees, and severe family strain, illustrating the tragic reality that in a captured system, the legal process itself becomes the punishment used to deter medical dissent.

Share

Where there is a recurring pattern, there is an underlying reason. The systematic suppression of effective treatments, the imposition of administrative burdens on practicing physicians, and the aggressive prosecution of dissenting providers all point to motives and policies running directly against the public good and patient welfare.

This conversation highlights exactly why SafeBlood and our growing international community are dedicated to building parallel, transparent systems. We must protect the fundamental right of patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare and defend the courageous physicians who refuse to sacrifice patient safety for institutional compliance.

Support Dr. Ron Elfenbein’s fight at: https://dropthecase.com/

Watch the Full Interview Here:

Join SafeBlood:

Paid subscribers receive full access to extended research, in-depth analysis, and automatically gain access to SafeBlood’s donor matching services where available. Upgrade to paid and become a member today.