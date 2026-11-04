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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
13h

How is it going in Ontario, Canada?

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Laurie Fischer's avatar
Laurie Fischer
8h

With annual blood tests being drawn for annual physicals, is there a test you can request to see if you are still cvd “vaccine free”?

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