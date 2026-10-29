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amycwilliams's avatar
amycwilliams
14h

The Amish culture is honest, healthy and Christian- I have been buying meat from Amos Miller since 2008- I have it shipped to CT! I do this, because I don’t trust even Whole Foods to sell me honest, clean food. Corruption abounds in the US-except for the Amish communities. God Bless them All! I often wish I were Amish, and have seriously considered moving to Lancaster.

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Original Lisa's avatar
Original Lisa
14h

Wish I could join an Amish community. Good share. Thanks SafeBlood.

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