In the ongoing struggle for health sovereignty, few ongoing conflicts reveal the desperation of captured public health authorities as clearly as the intensifying state campaign against the Amish community. From aggressive legal efforts in New York to revoke religious exemptions, to state raids targeting independent Amish farmers like Amos Miller in Pennsylvania, regulatory agencies are waging an overt war on a population whose very existence threatens the biomedical establishment.

Attorney Brad Geyer: Defending the Amish and Challenging Government Overreach

Attorney Brad Geyer of a former U.S. Department of Justice Senior Trial Attorney and founder of Former Feds Group, has emerged as a passionate defender of Amish communities facing legal and regulatory challenges. His work came to the forefront during the COVID pandemic rescuing patients from lethal hospital protocols, Remdesivir class-action efforts, and defense of January-6 political prisoners. During his appearance on the Awake Nation podcast, Geyer offered a compelling perspective on what he views as a coordinated assault on one of America’s most self-reliant communities.

Drawing on his legal experience and advocacy surrounding Amish farmer Amos Miller, Geyer raises serious concerns about government interference with religious freedom, traditional agriculture, medical autonomy, and informed consent. He questiones why authorities continue to target communities that prioritize independent farming, traditional food production, and personal medical decisions, and challenged the motivations behind what he describes as an increasingly aggressive regulatory system. His work brings attention to an important intersection of constitutional rights, public health policy, and the freedom to make personal medical choices.

For SafeBlood, his advocacy underscores a fundamental principle: individuals and families deserve the right to make informed decisions about their health without unnecessary government coercion.

Watch the full episode here: https://rumble.com/v7gstoi-awake-nation-live-10.15-2026.html

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The reason for this hostility is not a mystery. The Amish represent a living, thriving control group. In Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, home to roughly 45,000 Amish residents, the community rejected lockdowns, mask mandates, social distancing, and mRNA injections. The result was an early achievement of natural herd immunity and a COVID fatality rate roughly 90 times lower than the national average, recording just five deaths across the entire pandemic.

Furthermore, research demonstrates that chronic developmental and autoimmune conditions are virtually non existent within unvaxxed Amish communities. Rates of autism remain essentially undetectable, estimated at roughly 1 in 15,000 compared to the national average of 1 in 31, with the rare cases occurring almost exclusively among adopted children who received vaccinations prior to joining the community. Similar disparities exist for childhood asthma, allergies, diabetes, and neurodevelopmental disorders, proving that an unvaxed, natural lifestyle consistently yields superior health outcomes.

Rather than studying this extraordinary health profile, public health cartels and political operatives have responded with hostility. Because the untamed vitality of the Amish demolishes the core premises of industrial vaccinology, state officials actively seek to eliminate their autonomy. We see this in the recent weaponization of localized health events, such as public health officials touting pop-up vaccine clinics in response to alleged measles cases in Pennsylvania.

As my colleague Dr. James Thorp, an OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist with 47 years of clinical experience, has pointed out, these public health alarms mirror the deceptive tactics used during COVID, where administrative labels and financial incentives were weaponized to force compliance and inflate risk.

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Dr. Thorp, a disabled veteran who previously held leadership roles in major medical organizations, candidly acknowledged that his greatest career regret was pushing routine vaccines early in his practice before recognizing that mainstream journals and regulatory agencies are kleptocratically entangled with a 1.7 trillion dollar global pharmaceutical industry.

The lesson of the Amish is clear. True health is not manufactured by pharmaceutical coercion, nor is safety achieved by surrendering biological autonomy to captured institutions. SafeBlood stands with the Amish and with every individual fighting to protect their right to clean blood, unadulterated food, and informed consent. When public health agencies attempt to destroy the living proof of human resilience, building resilient parallel systems is no longer merely an option; it is a moral imperative.

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SafeBlood Donation is a global initiative dedicated to protecting informed consent in blood transfusions and expanding patient access to donor choice, education, and transfusion resources. Our core principle is simple: If you cannot choose your donor, you do not have informed consent.